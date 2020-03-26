Ari Lennox stepped on the scene serving all types of black girl magic. Although I have an appreciation for her voice, I literally squeal every time she hits the red carpet and shows off those thick brown thighs. This woman is a complete mood!

We could go on and on about Ari’s music. We can even touch on how dope her personality is. She makes it a point to connect with her fans via social media by going live and letting them into her personal life. There’s no doubt in my mind a lot of us are claiming Ari as our best friend in our heads because she’s so relatable and down to earth.

As if she didn’t have any more to offer, the girl can also dress. Ari’s style, from head to toe, is dope. She’s not afraid to rock her natural mane on the red carpet while slaying us with some high-fashion looks. High slits, long furs, and monochrome looks are just a few of her noteworthy looks.

Today, 3/26, Ari Lennox turns 29. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times shut the fashion game down.

Happy Birthday Ari Lennox! Here Are 10 Times She Shut The Fashion Game Down was originally published on hellobeautiful.com