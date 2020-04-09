How Some Porn Stars Are Getting All The Equipment They Need To Work From Home

The porn industry is one of the industries that is taking a pretty hard hit during this social isolation period that results from the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the National Trade Organization for the adult entertainment industry asked the industry to press pause until things could be sorted out as far as COVID-19 is concerned. In-person studio work has totally ceased operations, and collaboration performance with other actors and access to set equipment is an essential means of income.

Vixen Media Group announced on Monday that they plan to abed this transition for performers by sending them customized care packages including cameras, ring lights, toys, and lingerie so they can work from home with greater ease during this tough time. The packages are expected to cost in the ballpark of $250,000, which would be quite an investment in their actors.

Vixen is a Los Angeles based studio that oversees smaller studios like Blacked, Tushy, Deeper, along with its main studio, Vixen. Together the studios produce some of the most popular content in the industry.

“Vixen Media Group has always been known for promoting the art of adult performance and unprecedented quality. We aim to showcase models’ beauty through content that stands above the rest, and we remain committed to these values as the day-to-day operations of our production team shifts,” Vixen Media Group Director, Kayden Kross, said in a press release.

During this pandemic, a surge in interest in Virtual Reality porn has also become prevalent. VR Porn is a way to provide comfort for people dealing with depression, anxiety, and frustration.

Business Insider published an article saying that VR Porn sales have increased 30% since the lockdowns began in early March, which means that people are trying their hardest to stay… occupied

CEO and co-founder of VR Bangers, Daniel Abramovich, told Insider his company has seen a 30% growth in sales since the coronavirus lockdown began.

“VR Porn actually gives you the opportunity to get transferred into a different part of the world,” he said. “We have experiences in the woods, in hair salons, hospitals, restaurants, other countries, you name it – pretty much places that people miss the most right now.”

Vixen and VR Bangers aren’t the only companies making attempts to optimize during these difficult times.

PornHub has made efforts to stay afloat and even assist in efforts to keep people home. Last week PornHub provided an update of how their user traffic has increased during the lockdown. Studies show there has been a 13.7% jump in traffic compared to the same day from the previous year, that number shot up to an 18.5% increase on March 24, the day the site announced it’d be giving everyone free access to the premium service.

