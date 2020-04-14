Playboi Carti Teases New Album Release

Playboi Carti has had his fans waiting since 2018 for a new album. Tonight he posted a photo of what seems to be his new album cover. No caption on either Instagram or Twitter but this tease has his fans excited for new music. Through the quarantine, many artists have been inspired in a new way so we’ll be waiting for that release date.
Playboi Carti is widely known for his hit “Magnolia” which inspired so many MeMes and dance battles. That single was off of his first album back in 2017.
Tonight’s tease is for the release of his 3rd Album.
