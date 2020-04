DaBaby has pulled some major names for his new project “Blame It On Baby” slated to drop Friday.

The North Carolina rapper, took to Instagram to give fans a preview of who will be on the new project, including, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch,and Future.

DaBaby also gave fans a preview of some of the songs from the project.

