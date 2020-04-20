More Families Sue Chopper Company For Death Of Kobe Bryant And Their Loved Ones

Four of the families who lost loved ones in the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant and eight others, have filed a lawsuit against the helicopter company, Island Express, for wrongful death.

According to docs, obtained by TMZ, the Altobelli and Mauser families say Island Express’ negligent behavior cased the death of those on board.

The families are citing damages from physical, emotional, mental anguish and lost of earnings.

Island Express has called the crash an accident brought on by bad weather.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: