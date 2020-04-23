Drake Dropped $395K On A Mattress

Drake is sleeping like a king! The “ Toosie Slide” rapper revealed in a recent interview with Architectural Digest that he dropped $395,000 on a mattress.

“The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day,” Drake told Architectural Design about his bedroom.

Fans got a first glimpse into Drake’s 50,00-square-foot mansion in the video he dropped for his chart-topping song, Toosie Slide.

Would you drop $395k for a bed?

