Hotties get ready, Megan Thee Stallion and Fashion Nova are teaming up. According to Click2Houston, the Texas born rapper is cooking up a tall girl jean line with Fashion Nova.

Megan revealed that she will be working with The Nova in a recent post .

“When the world goes back to normal, I’m working with them {Fashion Nova} to make a longer jean for all us tall girls,” Megan wrote in the comment section of her IG post.

As of now there are no details on the released of the line.

