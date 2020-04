We have seen T-Pain, Babyface, and Ne-Yo all step into the very popular Verzuz on IG, so who could be up next?

In a recent IG Live between Diddy and Fat Joe, Diddy announced he and Dr. Dre are talking about putting their work head-to-head.

“We definitely talking about it, you heard it here first. Understand we getting money together,” Diddy told Fat Joe.

Would you like to see Diddy and Dr. Dre step into the Verzuz battle?

