Young Thug Reveals He Almost Died

Rapper, Young Thug dropped some big news during an Instagram Live Wednesday.

While performing during Offset and Friends, a fundraiser for Atlanta Community Food Bank, Young Thug revealed he almost died from kidney and liver failure.

“I was in the hospital for like 17 days. I left the hospital, my mom didn’t trust it. So I left the hospital, went to another hospital, they was like, ‘Man, you got liver and kidney failure. You supposed to be dead. Basically, you’ve been dead.’ Ive been killed before,” Thug shared with fans.

Young Thug details the time he almost passed away from liver and kidney failure 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2lxr76wzXU — THUGGER DAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) April 30, 2020

After sharing this news, Thug also shared “drugs aren’t good, don’t do drugs.”

