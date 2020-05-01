Miss Kaniyah and Big Flock Link Up For “Invest Freestyle” Video

Miss Kaniyah is bringing good vibes and A lot of energy during this Quarantine!

As the first single off her debut EP, Love It or Hate It, Miss Kaniyah is back with a song and video entitled “Invest Freestyle feat. Big Flock”.

Miss Kaniyah starts off the record and lyrically shows a different side than most of her fans are used to hearing. When asked about her verse, she said, “I’m a super humble and gracious person and I feel like that reflects in my music, but I was in a different bag. I had to show and let it be known that I can come whichever way and it’s still going to be hard.”

The song also features a young DMV legend, Big Flock, who has had the streets on fire musically ever since he returned home from prison last fall. In his verse, Flock pays ode to Kaniyah, and her boss status. Their friendship didn’t just start when creating this song however, when asked for a statement about her, he said, “I’ve known her for a long time, so it was fun working on the music – everything was smooth.” He was also impressed by the fact she directed the video. Miss Kaniyah equally repaid the compliments stating, “Working with Big Flock was a cool experience. He worked very fast, and he was super funny.”

Up next, Miss Kaniyah is dropping her project soon, and looking forward to continuing to build her name as one of the most premier artists in the city. Watch the official music video for “Invest Freestyle” above, and listen to the song on all streaming platforms.

Apple Music: https://apple.co/2WcFaAr

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2YfZh3r

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/misskaniyah/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MissKaniyah

