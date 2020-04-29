While In Jail, Fat Trel Test Positive For Coronavirus #Pray4Gleesh

D.C. Rapper Fat Trel shared with his fans and followers that he been confirmed with COVID-19 while in jail after dealing with symptoms. In his Instagram story he posted “#PRAY4GLEESH I GOT CORONA VIRUS 😤😭😤” but he is keeping a positive attitude.

GOD WONT GIVE YU NOTHING YU KANT HANDLE…. RIGHT 🙏🙏🙏 — $$$FAT TREL$$$ (@FATTREL) April 29, 2020

Take 93.9 WKYS with you WHEREVER YOU GO! Download our MOBILE APP in the app store or listen live!

In 2016, Fat Trel was arrested for using counterfeit money at a casino and then was released in 2017. He was later arrested again on drug charges. In early March Fat Trel announced the release of his newest project “Big Homie” but remained pretty low key after that. Unfortunately, it has been common for prisoners to get COVID-19 very easily and now Fat Trel is one that has. We will keep him and those around him in our prayers.