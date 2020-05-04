CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Honors Late Mother

Our favorite hottie, Megan The Stallion took some time over the weekend to honor her late mother.  Saturday, Megan went to IG to wish her  mother a happy birthday.

Megan, captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Mama. I miss you everyday! I know you are watching over me rooting for me and keeping me going. I don’t have you physically here telling me what I should do so I’ve been trying to figure it out on my own remembering all the advice and lessons you’ve taught me before.  You are such a strong woman and I promise to make you proud and be one too! We love you Holly!”

 

Megan’s mother passed in 2019 of caner.

