French Montana Doubles Down On Why He Can Battle Kendrick Lamar, Talks His Upbringing + More

If you saw over the last few weeks French Montana has caught major slack for saying that he could hold his own in a battle against Kendrick Lamar. The “Pop That” rapper joined the Quick SIlva Show With Dominique Da Diva to double down on the controversy and express why he said what he said. The rapper also talked about coming up in an industry after growing up in Africa and coming to the United States and turning his dream to a reality. French also talked about his recent health scare at the top of the year and what took place. To see the full interview look at the interview below: