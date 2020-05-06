CLOSE
Adele Slays In New IG Post

Adele broke the internet  after posting a picture on Instagram to thank our first responders. The “Hello” singer, who has been on a weight loss journey, showed off her slimmer body in a cute black thigh-length dress. Fans of the singer congratulated her on the journey and how great she looked.

“I’d like to thank all our first responders and essential worker who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x,” Adele captioned the post.

