K Camp Gets Candid About Tik Tok Success, Who he would Battle For Versuz, + More

QuickSilva Show
| 05.11.20
K Camp stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to talk about his decade long career. He’s giving us hits like ” Ice Cold,” “Cut her off” and his newest hit “Lottery” that became a popular success  on Tik Tok. The Milwaukee rapper talked about the impact his song has had on the viral star Jalaiah Harmon who created the “Renegade” dance that became picked up by millions on Tik Tok. After years of hits K Camp also talked about who he thinks is the proper person to battle him in a “Versuz” battle. To see his answer watch the video below:

