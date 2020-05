Comedian, B. Simone has been very vocal about her love for, North Carolina rapper, DaBaby.

However, in the latest episode of Wild ‘n Out, her love just isn’t enough for DaBaby.

During a skit, DaBaby starts to propose to a woman on the show, when Simone runs out to stop the proposal.

He turns to Simone and ask to see her hand and if she could tie his shoe. She does, he laughs and leaves her.

Check out the hilarious clip below.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: