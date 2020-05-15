After years of keeping it lowkey and rubbing shoulders with industry OG’s like Jay-Z, Casanova’s been on his grizzly as of late and been churning out new visuals almost weekly.

Coming through with his latest visuals to “Why You Lie,” Cas blazes on some chronic and sips on some potion to get all in his feelings while reminiscing about a love gone sour. You know what they say, the bigger the booty the more painful the heartbreak.

From Brooklyn to Queens, Sha Money XL keeps Prodigy’s presence alive with a new verse from Bandana P in his Tedy Andreas and Stargiela assisted clip to “Divine Time.” R.I.P., P.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mistah Fab, Lil Skies, and more.

CASANOVA – “WHY YOU LIE”

SHA MONEY XL FT. PRODIGY, TEDY ANDREAS & STARGIELA – “DIVINE TIME”

MISTAH FAB FT. 4 RAX – “FAITH OVER FEAR”

LIL SKIES – “RIOT”

YELLA BEEZY & TRAPBOY FREDDY – “RIDE”

JACKBOY – “1K”

LOCKSMITH – “FAMOUS”

Casanova “Why You Lie,” Sha Money XL ft. Prodigy, Tedy Andreas & Stargiela “Divine Time” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: