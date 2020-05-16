Rome Flynn Spills On Who He’s Trying To Date, Being Dragged On Twitter, Transitioning To Music + More!

Emmy Award-Winning Actor Rome Flynn stopped by the Lemonade Stand Live with Leah Henry to spill ALL the Lemonade! The “How To Get Away With Murder” star dished on being a part of the historic series and what his journey’s been like.

Rome also talked about his struggles with people not taking him seriously because of his looks, why he’s always getting dragged by Black twitter AND for all the ladies out there, he tells you exactly what he’s looking for in a partner! We talked a little of everything so, Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!

