Soca Star Lyrikal Joins Ricky Platinum In The KYS Culture Bash

Ricky Platinum got the opportunity to have a dope interview with Soca Star Lyrikal! Lyrikal shares his rise to success story from Brooklyn, New York to what he is now! “Rukshun” is one of Lyrikal’s biggest songs and in this interview, you will find out the backstory on how that song came about. Watch the full interview to find out what upcoming projects Lyrikal has and get a sneak peek in his daily life during Quarantine!

