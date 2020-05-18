Not many can boast they beat Michael Jordan on the basketball court, but his seed claims he definitely did.

When it comes to being the son of the great basketball player ever, it could be hard trying to live up to the standards his dad set on the court. Marcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan, knows that first hand. Marcus had a respectable run while playing for UCF before he decided that a career in basketball wasn’t going to be his thing deciding to get “be like Mike” by getting into the sneaker game.

Jordan’s youngest son from his first wife Juanita spoke with TMZ and detailed the time he beat his dad in a game of 1-on-1 telling the celebrity gossip site “I had a quick victory,” Marcus tells us. “I can’t remember the score, but I did win.”

As we learned from watching ESPN’s 10-part docuseries, The Last Dance, Michael is as a much a sore loser as a great winner, and he won’t let you leave till he gets his revenge so it should come as no surprise he had to have a rematch with Marcus.

“He ran it right back, and he obviously won on me, and it was over. We really didn’t play too much after that.”

That wasn’t the only story Marcus shared, he also told the story about the time JAY-Z and his wife Beyoncé stopped by the crib. Jigga and the Jumpman even played a game around the world, basically confirming Hov’s lyrics on his track “N*gga Please,” where he rapped “I damn near beat Jordan in around the world.”

We are sure Marcus has tons of crazy stories that involve his dad in the vault just waiting to be shared, and we would love to hear them.

Speaking of crazy stories, remember the “Flu Game” well, Jordan broke down the story about that iconic moment in sport’s history. You can read about it here.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Marcus Jordan Shares The Story About Beating His Dad, Michael Jordan, In 1-ON-1 was originally published on cassiuslife.com

