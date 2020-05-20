Redskins Rookie Wide Receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden Announces He Tested Positive With Coronvirus In March

Washington Redskins rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden announced he tested positive with Coronvirus in March. In a statement released through his agent, Gandy-Golden spoke about his treatment and that he is 100%.

“During my pre-draft testing, I tested positive with COVID-19 on March 24th. My Symptoms thankfully were mild, but I self-quarantined for two weeks and followed all guidelines from health experts. I was fully cleared April 7. I feel 100% now and can’t wait to get on the field for the Redskins ASAP! #HTTR!!”

Statement from Redskins’ rookie WR Antonio Gandy-Golden on testing positive for COVID-19 on March 24. pic.twitter.com/WEzf8hWHT5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2020

Gandy-Golden, a fourth-round pick out of Liberty is the first known Redskins player to contract COVID-19.

SOURCE | ESPN

