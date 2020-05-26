Audio Surfaces of Michael Jordan Saying He Won’t Play On Dream Team If Isiah Thomas Was On It

The Last Dance is done, but one particular moment is continuing to haunt Michael Jordan.

New audio has surfaced that directly contradicts Michael Jordan’s take on not having any “specific involvement” with blocking Isiah Thomas from being on the 1992 Dream Team. On Jack McCallum’s The Dream Team Tapes, Jordan can clearly be heard saying if Thomas is on the team, he won’t play. The transcription goes as follows:

“Rod Thorn called me. I said, ‘Rod, I won’t play if Isiah Thomas is on the team.’ He assured me. He said, ‘You know what? Chuck [Charles Barkley] doesn’t want Isiah. So, Isiah is not going to be part of the team.’”

Audio of Michael Jordan admitting that he told Rod Thorn that he wouldn't play on Dream Team if Isiah Thomas was on the team pic.twitter.com/TXI27fRFhV — Viral Sports (@NotScTop10plays) May 25, 2020

Revisiting the situation, Thomas made it very clear that he is still “personally hurt” that an invitation was not extended to him to join the legendary USA Basketball team.

“If I’m not apart of the Dream Team because of a lapse in emotion in terms of not shaking someone’s hand, if that’s the reason why I didn’t make the Dream Team, then I am more disappointed today than I was back then when I wasn’t selected.”

Isaiah Thomas: "If I'm not apart of the Dream Team because of a lapse in emotion in terms of not shaking someone's hand, if that's the reason why I didn't make the Dream Team, then I am more disappointed today than I was back then when I wasn't selected." pic.twitter.com/5QQk3kmX0g — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 27, 2020

Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas’ feud stemmed from their rivalry on the court when Thomas and his Pistons walked off the court without shaking Jordan and his teammate’s hand after the Bulls finally defeated Detroit in the 1991 NBA Playoffs. This latest revelation adds another chapter in a story that we all thought was done.

