Who’s Cappin?! Dog Choking Karen Caught Falsely Accusing Black Man On Video In Central Park [VIDEO]

The choice for Who’s Cappin this morning was an easy one for Lore’l.

A disturbing clip of a white woman (later revealed as Amy Cooper) in New York City calling the cops on a Black man for recording her in Central Park went viral on Memorial Day. Reportedly he asked her to leash her dog, per city protocols—and her heinous behavior has backfired epically.

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

Twitter quickly found the identity of the culprit, Amy Cooper (no relation to Melody Cooper), and her name has been trending ever since. Ironically, one of the people who initially identified her was her old dog walker. Oh yeah, they took back the dog. Lore’l had to call this woman out for her clearly racist actions, but we all know this won’t be the last time a video like this goes viral.

The Animal Rescue has taken possession of Amy Cooper’s dog. pic.twitter.com/t8izZX9xhi — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 26, 2020

