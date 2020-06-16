Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s decision to rename 16th Street Black Lives Matter Blvd and painting “Black Lives Matter” in huge letters on the concrete was truly a thing of beauty, and now it seems like Brooklyn will be blessed with a similar treatment.

Organized by Billie Holiday Theatre in Bed Stuy and Council Member Robert E. Cornegy, Jr. and in conjunction with the 20 local Brooklyn artists, a Black Lives Matter mural that was inspired by the work of art that was drawn on the streets of D.C.. Construction of the project has begun where the likes of Spike Lee, the Rev. Al Sharpton and New York Attorney General Letitia James participated in the painting of the giant yellow letters on Fulton Street between Marcy and Brooklyn Ave.

Proud to help Brooklyn say it loud: #BlackLivesMatter. pic.twitter.com/X2FNml9djL — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) June 13, 2020

The mural will span 565 feet and will be 28 feet tall in traffic yellow paint while the letters will also feature the names of those who were killed by police or racially-motivated murderers such as George Floyd, Emmit Till, and many many others.

In a press release Council Member Robert E. Cornegy, Jr. called the new mural “A monument to our beliefs in Black Lives Matter, the enduring value of our lives, our communities, equity, and our indispensable inclusion. This street mural is also an inspiration. An inspiration to our neighborhood, who participated in painting the mural, and also an inspiration to all who will appreciate it in the future. I hope that everyone who takes in these words and names comes away with renewed spirit, drawing strength from those whose protest and leadership came before.”

The project is expected to be completed this Sunday and we can’t wait.

Brooklyn Artists Hook First “Black Lives Matter” Mural NYC, More To Come was originally published on hiphopwired.com

