Black Lives Matter DC Will Hold #Strike4BlackLives And Shutdown The City On Juneteenth

Black Lives Matter DC will be holding a “Strike For Black Lives” this Friday aka Juneteenth. BLM DC is rallying together residents of the District to block traffic on streets and highways as well as blocking police stations to bring attention to its call to replace and defund DC Police.

“We want justice for people killed by police in Washington, DC, especially Terrence Sterling, Jeffery Price, D’Quann Young, Marquees Alston, Miriam Carey, and Ralphael Briscoe.” The Black Lives Matter DC chapter shares in hopes that this strike on Friday will bring the focus back to the message that these murders can’t happen anymore.

Friday, businesses are being asked to support by putting up a Black Lives Matter sign and closing their business from 9am to 7pm while continuing to paying their employees for that day. Those who choose to join in the protest are asked to “shut down basic elements of the city” throughout the District. They are encouraging friends and families to get together to block highway onramps, police stations, and areas of high traffic like intersections. If you are not able to physically protest, please bring water for those who out in the streets and/or donate to the cause. Find out more on https://strikeforblacklives.org/

Also today there will be a virtual Defend Black Women March at 5:30pm on IG Live and a physical Defend Black Women March at 1pm in Washington, D.C. Get all the details below…