With the current state of our country, we as blacks could use a celebration right now while we are still on the front lines. Juneteenth is that celebration. June 19th, known as Juneteenth, is the day we celebrate the ending of slavery in the U.S. Even though the Emancipation Proclamation was the executive order that freed slaves Jan 1, 1863, 2 ½ years later the news “finally” reached Texas that General Lee surrendered in the civil war and slavery was abolished.

This year as we celebrate Juneteenth this year has a whole new meaning. 2020 has shed light that not only we celebrate our emancipation of freedom but we also champion our equality that is long overdue. As many want an invite to the bbq, we have made a selective playlist of who’s music we will play to celebrate our freedom and continuous fight. Here’s the playlist below:

Lift Every Voice-James Weldon Johnson Juneteenth Jamboree- Gladys “Fatso” Bentley Freedom-Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar DNA-Kendrick Lamar Get up, Stand Up-Bob Marley Fight the Power-Public Enemy Knuck If You Buck-Crime Mob The Bigger Picture-Lil Baby Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now-McFadden and Whitehead Higher Ground-Stevie Wonder Everything is Going to be Alright-PJ Morton Lovely Day-Bill Withers Mind Blowing Decisions-Heatwave September-Earth Wind and Fire We Are One-Maze Feat. Frankie Beverly Love’s In Need-John P. Kee Melodies From Heaven-Kirk Franklin Kings Dead-Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake Keys to the City- Nipsey Hussle Summertime-Will Smith Da Butt-E.U. Before I Let Go-Maze Feat. Frankie Beverly Set it Off-Strafe Wobble- V.I.C. Swag Surfin-FLY

words by: Kinyana Mccoy

The Black AF Juneteenth Playlist [LISTEN] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

