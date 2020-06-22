Baltimore police are looking for whoever vandalized the George Washington monument in Druid Hill Park over the weekend.

The words, “Destroy Racists” were written at the monument’s base. It was defaced with red spray paint and graffiti.

This comes as several monuments around the country have been under scrutiny among the calls for equality and end to police brutality from the Black community.

Source: CBS Baltimore

George Washington Monument In Druid Hill Park Vandalized was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

