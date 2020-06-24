[Music Video] “Bleed” & “Secrets” by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Bleed

A Boogie has become one of Hip-Hop’s current kings as he landed his 3rd #1 on Billboard’s Top Rap albums and #2 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums in late February 2020 with Artist 2.0. The High Bridge rapper landed his first #1 Billboard Top 200 album upon the release of the sophomore album, Hoodie SZN. Back in February while Artist 2.0 was still on the Billboard rise, A-Boogie had mentioned the intentions to release a deluxe album. Fast-forward to June 19th, the Atlantic Records rapper repackaged the deluxe album with 7 new records including “Bleed” & “Secrets”.

Secrets

While the social distancing of the world may have seemed to hinder most visual arts, the Bronx artist insists on keeping the momentum of his music videos with two back-to-back releases of the repackaged deluxe album. Impressive to say the least!

