DJ Freeez Talks Viral Success of “Vibe” & Pride Month With Cookiee Kawaii

Big LEO Energy

The energy of New Jersey’s Cookiee Kawaii may be as infectious as her viral sensation “Vibe (If I Back It Up)“! I sat down with Cookiee about her different approach to the music business asking questions like “advice to artists who go viral,” and resonating with her new global listeners from “an internet sensation to radio rotations”. Through the interview I found out that both of her parents are DJs, which allowed me to understand her Jersey Club Music pursuit. As well as celebrating this time in Pride Month, Cookiee Kawaii expressed her views and value in the Queer Community as a bi-sexual artist. Her premiere EP Club Soda 2 is on the way, as well as a full-featured music video of “Vibe (If I Back It Up)”.

