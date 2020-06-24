T.I. To Teach “Business Of Trap Music” Course At Clark Atlanta University

The self proclaimed King of the South is about to add another jewel to his already accredited crown. T.I. has announced he will partnering with one of Atlanta’s premier educational institutions for a much needed history lesson.

On Tuesday, June 23 the “Live Your Life” rapper confirmed class will be in session for the sub-genre of music he helped popularize. Clifford has announced he will be curating a “Business Of Trap Music” course at Clark University. The guest spot has been confirmed by Clark Atlanta University (CAU) President George T. French Jr. and Tip will partner with Presidential Leadership Scholar and Hip-Hop aficionado Dr. Melva K. Williams.

“HBCUs have a vital role in our community and have managed to withstand even while being some of the most under-resourced institutions,” said T.I. “Our national HBCUs continue to underscore the fact that we have always had to do more with less. I am excited to be partnering with Clark Atlanta University in my hometown – Atlanta.” He went on to detail his enthusiasm about how the school is thinking outside of the box to bring their students a special learning series. “I applaud their innovative approach to ensuring their students are educated beyond the traditional textbook curriculum. I am honored to lend my voice and unique experiences to the betterment of today’s young people and to do my part to lift the legacy of historical black colleges and universities across the nation”.

“In higher education it is important that we challenge, empower and equip our students with the proper resources to excel,” said President George T. French Jr. “I believe the best way to do this is to understand their culture and create life-long experiences that will not only motivate our scholars but present them with opportunities to help them become globally competitive”.

