Baltimore County Police are investigating after an Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera allegedly throwing packages down a sewer.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

It happened on the 1800 block of Edgewood Road in Parkville around 6:44 p.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the driver and truck.

They said the driver was a temporary work told officers he wanted to leave so he started getting rid of the packages.

In a statement Monday evening, Amazon said it was aware of the incident:

“We have high standards for delivery service partners and expect every package to be handled with care. We’ve notified the right teams internally and will work with the customers directly on matters related to their package delivery.”

No arrests have been made at this time. The case remains under investigation.

See Also: Catonsville Students Calling For Education Reform & Diversity In Classrooms

See Also: Black Mother & Son Denied Service At Baltimore’s Ouzo Bay Appear On GMA

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Maryland Amazon Delivery Driver Caught On Camera Dumping Packages In Sewer was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: