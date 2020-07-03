This Week’s Vitamins: “You Might Miss Out On Your Blessing Being In Your Feelings” + More

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”
Monday, June 29th : “Never chase the money, just make yourself the BEST version of yourself & money will chase you”
Tuesday, June 30th : “Everybody is going through something so try your best to be kind to all especially during these uncertain times”
Wednesday, July 1st : “Do what makes YOU happy & Live YOUR Life unapologetically“
Thursday, July 2nd : “You might miss out on your blessing being in your feelings”
Friday, July 3rd :
