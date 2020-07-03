CLOSE
This Week’s Vitamins: “You Might Miss Out On Your Blessing Being In Your Feelings” + More

quicksilva's vitamin of the day

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

Monday, June 29th : “Never chase the money, just make yourself the BEST version of yourself & money will chase you”

Tuesday, June 30th : “Everybody is going through something so try your best to be kind to all especially during these uncertain times”

 

Wednesday, July 1st : “Do what makes YOU happy & Live YOUR Life unapologetically“

 

Thursday, July 2nd : “You might miss out on your blessing being in your feelings”

 

Friday, July 3rd :

 

