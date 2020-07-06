Here Is How You Can Help To Get Justice For 11-Year-Old Davon McNeal

Over this Fourth of July weekend, many took the time to get together with family and friends but others chose to use this day for violence. Killings of so many young children happened all over the country including Atlanta, Chicago and here in D.C.

A mother lost her 11 year old son to gun fire tonight. My thoughts and prayers go out to her and her family. We need your help to find those responsible for his murder. Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 if you have any information about this tragedy https://t.co/njPkQCSPm7 — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) July 5, 2020

Davon McNeal was 11-years-old and had dreams of playing in the NFL. On Saturday, McNeal and his family had fun celebrating together but the day ended terribly. After an anti-violence July 4th party, Davon ran into his aunt’s house in his old neighborhood to get a changer and was killed in the crossfire of a random shootout.

His family has been working to stop violence in DC for 3 generations with the groups “Violence Interrupters” and “Guardian Angels”. Davon McNeal’s grandfather is the founder of the “Guardian Angels” D.C. chapter. This group works with D.C. police to help monitor the neighbor with non-violence and unfortunately now he has to bury his grandson due to the exact thing he is working against.

The top detectives of D.C. have been put on this case and tonight mothers in southeast got together to protest against violence in their neighborhoods.

There is now a $25,000 reward being offered for any tips leading to Davon McNeal’s killers.

You can send any information anonymously by texting “50411” or calling 202-727-9099

