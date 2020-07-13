Tahj Mowry Shares His Feelings For Ex-Girlfriend Naya Rivera In Instagram Post

Last week, it was announced that Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing and was presumed dead after her son Josey Dorsey was found asleep on a platoon boat alone in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. What was once a rescue mission is now a recovery mission for her body and it has yet to have been found. Her four-year-old son has since been reunited with his father and her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

As the search continues, actor Tahj Mowry posted a touching tribute to the 33-year-old actress on social media and said he hopes that she is soon found.

“My sweet Naya – to say that I am devastated would be an understatement,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found.”

Rivera and Mowry met on the set of his show Smart Guy in 1997 and dated between 2000 and 2004, according to the Metro UK.

Mowry added that he never stopped loving Rivera, whom he said was his first love that he wished he could’ve been reunited with.

“We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together…more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I’ve never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been.”⁣

The 34-year-old said he still has “faith” and “hope” that “she is found and brought home safely.”⁣

⁣”Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I’m believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you’ve always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I’ve wanted to say that I didn’t get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will.”

On July 10, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said via Twitter that they are using “sophisticated sonar equipment” to locate Rivera.

Today’s search at Lake Piru involves the use of sophisticated sonar equipment in the effort to locate Naya Rivera. We are being assisted by @TulareSheriff @LASDHQ and @USCGLosAngeles There will be a media update at 3 pm. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 10, 2020

