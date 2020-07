The autopsy results for late-actress Naya Rivera has been released.

According to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office, Rivera’s cause of death was from accidental drowning.

Naya’s body was found Monday in Lake Piru, after going missing late last week.

Naya is survived by her 4-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey.

Rest In Peace

