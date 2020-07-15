Benny The Butcher has already proven that he’s potent with the pen as a member of the celebrated Griselda crew, but now he’s emerging with his own outfit of talented spitters. Linking with DJ Drama, the Buffalo, N.Y. star will release a new mixtape featuring his Black Soprano Family crew at the top of the month as part of the Gangster Grillz series.

Coming at the end of the month, The Respected Sopranos is the name of the project featuring the Butcher’s BSF team of Ricky Hyde, Loveboat Luciano, Jonesy, and Heem. Via a tweet, Benny promises that 2020 is his for the taking, echoing the sentiments of his Griselda crew and their typically powerful output.

“Y’all got less than 3 weeks and I’m startin my rest of the year take over … I waited my whole life for this sh*t 7/31,” Benny tweeted last week with an image of the project’s cover.

Y’all got less than 3 weeks and I’m startin my rest of the year take over … I waited my whole life for this shit 7/31 pic.twitter.com/aG7EBJC3wD — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) July 12, 2020

DJ Drama also shared details of the forthcoming project with an image of the pair standing next to one another with the caption reading, “THE BUTCHER & MR. THANKSGIVING COMING SOON.”

The Respected Sopranos drops on July 31.

—

Photo: Getty

The Butcher Comin’: Benny The Butcher Aligns With DJ Drama For Black Soprano Family Gangsta Grillz Mixtape was originally published on hiphopwired.com

