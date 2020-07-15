There were reports that were coming in on Kanye West and his 2020 bid for The White House. Those recent turn of events had him ending his Presidential campaign.

It turns out those updates are now premature. Ye is still in the running, and is taking the required steps to formally make his quest for that seat in the Oval Office legitimate.

From Uproxx:

Apparently, West has now filed the first form required by the Federal Election Commission to make a presidential campaign official. The paperwork declares the Kanye 2020 committee serves as the “Principal Campaign Committee” and backs Kanye as their candidate.

According to TMZ, “Kanye 2020” is part of BDY, the Birthday Party, which is neither Democratic nor Republican.

West has to take another step in filling “another necessary form with the FEC,” which is a Statement of Candidacy. That actually shows he spent more than five grand in regards to his campaign.

Once Ye completes that paperwork, his Presidential run is legit.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Don Arnold and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Kanye West and Instagram

Kanye West STILL Trying To Run For President in 2020, Despite Reports Saying He’s Pulling Out was originally published on wzakcleveland.com