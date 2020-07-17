CLOSE
Dan Snyder, NFL Respond to Sexual Harassment Allegations

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington’s owner Daniel Snyder issued a statement on Friday in response to Thursday night’s Washington Post exposé on his team.

The NFL also issued a statement in response to the article.

Both responses come on the heels of the article detailing allegations of sexual harassment from 15 women against numerous former Redskins employees, including “The Voice of the Redskins” for the last 16 years, Larry Michael.

