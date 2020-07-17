Chuck Woolery of ‘Love Connection’ Changes His Tune on COVID-19 After His Son Catches It

It only takes someone closest to become infected with coronavirus before another person goes from believing it to be a hoax to real.

That’s what just happened to ‘Love Connection’ host Chuck Woolery after he had tweeted out that “everyone is lying” about the pandemic on his Twitter page. It was enough for U.S. President Donald Trump to believe it and retweet it on his own personal Twitter page shortly thereafter.

That put Woolery back in the press and not in a good way.

Basically, a lot of people no longer wanted to “be back in 2 and 2.”

Woolery also added that “the most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19,” and “the CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust.”

He thinks the coronavirus pandemic is “about the election” and is preventing the “economy from coming back.”

Now, not only has the game show host has come around to COVID-19, but he is off Twitter as of right now.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

79-year-old deactivated his Twitter account Wednesday after publishing a tweet saying, “Covid-19 is real and it is here.” “My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones,” Woolery said in a tweet on Monday morning.

Woolery’s publicist revealed to CNN that he wanted a hiatus from social media, so he’s on a break from Twitter, though his account is “not gone.”

His son is also “fine and asymptomatic.”

