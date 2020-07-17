Taco Bell is Getting Rid of 12 Items From Its Menu

One of the most popular fast-food chains is getting rid of several menu items, despite that they are well-liked with fans and customers.

Taco Bell has announced that 12 of its offerings are going away as of Aug. 13 as a way for them to “streamline operations.”

So what will the place that gives you the option of having a “fourthmeal” is dropping?

You can say goodbye next month to the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Quesarito (though it will only remain as an option available only online an on its app), Nachos Supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito®, Spicy Tostada, Triple Layer Nachos, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho), Chips & Dips, and the Mini Skillet Bowl.

Now before you call out Taco Bell for getting rid of these amazing and tasty options, there is a reason as to why they are disappearing.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“This evolved menu approach comes after months of analyzing the new way we are running our restaurants,” Taco Bell officials said Friday. “With safety top of mind, we want to ensure an easy and fast ordering experience for our guests and team members.”

What is coming to the fast-food chain is $1 Beef Burrito and the temporary return of the $5 Grande Nachos Box.

What are your favorites at Taco Bell?

