Moneybagg Yo Ft. DaBaby “Protect The Brand,” Joey Bada$$ “The Light” & More | Daily Visuals

Aside from putting hands on overzealous people and female fans trying to take his picture, DaBaby’s had a stellar year early in his rap career and if y’all thought he’d be falling back anytime soon, you’d be wrong.

Lending an assist to Moneybagg Yo for the visuals to “Protect Da Brand,” DaBaby and Yo find themselves making money moves in the shadows before SWAT closes in on Gotti leading to a Baby bailing him out on a chopper. When did DaBaby got his helicopter license? Landed hella smoothly on that rooftop.

Joey Bada$$ meanwhile partakes in a traditional voodoo ceremony in search of his rebirth and shares the ritual in his cultural clip to “The Light.” Well, that’s one way to become a new man.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from August Alsina, Dame D.O.L.l.A. ft. Dreebo, and more.

MONEYBAGG YO FT. DABABY – “PROTECT DA BRAND”

JOEY BADA$$ – “THE LIGHT”

AUGUST ALSINA – “ROUNDS”

DAME D.O.L.L.A FT. DREEBO – “HOME TEAM”

LACRAE & JOHN LEGEND – “DROWN”

FOOGIANO FT. GUCCI MANE – “BALLIN’ ON A BITCH”

CALBOY – “CLUELESS”

KING VON & LIL DURK – “DOWN ME”

BROKEASF – “TOOLEY”

HOTBOII FT. LPB POODY – “ANONYMOUS”

