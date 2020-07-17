Stephon Gilmore & Michael Thomas Round Out ‘Madden NFL 21’s 99 Rating Club

Madden NFL 21’s 99 club is complete.

Friday (Jul.17), New Orleans Saints’ wide receiver, Michael Thomas, was revealed as the final NFL pro to make into the exclusive Madden NFL 21 99 Club. Like those announced before him, Thomas’ near-perfect 99 overall rating was revealed on ESPN’s morning sports show, Get Up, and accompanied by a video on Instagram. In the IG clip, the spectacular wideout blessed with his Brian B. Madden designed trophy and Jason of Beverly Hills bling by his barber.

Thomas also was blessed with a dope original art piece designed by local New Orleans artist Ceaux who created an “incredible piece depicting Thomas’ chase and unstoppable abilities to honor his induction into the 99 Club.”

Thomas’ induction into the 99 Club follows New England Patriots dominant corner Stephon Gilmore earning the honor on Thursday (Jul.16). Gilmore’s wife surprised her husband with the news.

He too was blessed with some art swag to hang in crib created by local Boston artist, Mags Munroe,

With all the members of the 99 Club in Madden NFL 21 announced its arguing time. Players are already reacting to their overall ratings, with most of them not really feeling their virtual counterparts performance numbers in the game.

Well, hopefully, they will have the opportunity this year to show and prove on the field that their overall ratings in Madden NFL 21 should be higher and keep the Madden rating adjuster busy all season long. You can catch the ESPN Madden Ratings special tonight (Jul.17) at 7 PM ET on ESPN’s SportsCenter, featuring Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and more.

Madden NFL 21 drops worldwide on PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC August 28, 2020.​

