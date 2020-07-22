[Music Video] The Woo (Feat. 50 Cent x Roddy Ricch) by Pop Smoke

“The Voice of Brooklyn” – Pitchfork.com

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon by the young Brooklyn legend had been executively produced with the help of 50 Cent. With the release shooting to the top of the charts debuting at #1 for Billboard’s Top 200 Albums. Within the first week, the Pop Smoke sold what is 251,000-equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, in return, making it the sixth-largest week of 2020 so far. There hasn’t been many but 4 posthumous #1 rap albums, including The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac and XXXTentacion. As Pop Smoke’s would-have-been 21st birthday arrived, Republic Records decided to release Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon (Deluxe Album) on the prior Friday, which includes 15 new & remixed records with features from Jamie Foxx, A Boogie, Young Thug, Fivio Foreign, Queen Naija, Burna Boy & More. Check out the leading single “The Woo” as the world celebrates the life and legacy of Pop Smoke.

