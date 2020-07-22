Kim Kardashian Addresses Kanye West’s Latest Twitter Rant

After two days of ranting from husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is finally speaking out.

Kim took to her Instagram Stories Wednesday morning to speak out on Kanye West and bi-polar disorder.

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top the pressures of being an artist and black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure of isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some time do not align with his intentions,” Kim explained in her post.

Who do you believe?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: