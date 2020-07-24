[Music Video] “Night Shift” by Vann Vega

PARTY LIFE OUT NOW

The Baltimore-based rapper Vann Vega released his album Party Life, he dropped his new music video to the latest track “Night Shift”. Vann produced majority of the album while his cousin, Estinto, assisted on records like “Night Shift” and “Toxic Paradise”. The album is inspired by people escaping reality to discover solace through partying and flexing; a life that resonates with many and often seems depressing. The Puerto Rican native’s vibe-soul sound is infectious, as his single “High Fashion” has reached #22 on SoundCloud’s Hip-Hop/Urban Top 40 chart! All you have to do is listen and experience visions through his lens to the visuals above.

Written by Chante G.

