This Week’s Vitamins: “Things Don’t Get Easier, You Get Better” + More

DJ QuickSilva Vitamin of the Day

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

August 3rd – August 7th

Monday, August 3rd: “What is keeping you unhappy, are your own thoughts. Change them”

Tuesday, August 4th:  “Things don’t get easier, You get Better”

 

Wednesday, August 5th: “If you can’t get over the Fear, Just Do it scared”

 

Thursday, August 6th: “Stop saying YES when you know for a Fact you want to say NO”

 

Friday, August 7th: “Expect Nothing & Appreciate Everything”

 

