[Music Video] “Weak” by Flo Milli

“B*** I’m from Alabama”

When you mention Alabama, not many rappers may come to mind except maybe Rich Boy, YBN Namir, Yung Bleu, and the late Doe B; but definitely no women MCs. Flo Milli has kicked down the door of that stereotype. Recently signed to RCA Records after the viral success of Beef FloMix and In The Party, the New York Times recalls “Few rappers sound like they’re having as much fun, lyric to lyric, as Flo Milli.” If her name is at the least relevant to her millions of flows, it’s displayed in her latest project Ho, Why Is You Here?. The debut project from the young phenom includes her previous viral records, and the latest song, “Weak”, which samples the forever SWV classic.

