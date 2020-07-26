CLOSE
[7/26] DJ Freeez’s “New Before 2”

SATURDAY NIGHTS 1-2AM

@WHOISFREEEZ
Playlist

  1. BUSSIT – Dreamville with Ari Lennox
  2. Put In Work (Feat. Chris Brown) – Jacquees
  3. Entanglements (Feat. Rick Ross) – August Alsina
  4. Hollup (Feat. Moneybagg Yo) – 3OHBLACK
  5. Weak – Flo Milli
  6. Then Leave – Beatking
  7. Do To Me – H.E.R.
  8. Indecisive (Feat. Lil Dude) – Miss Kaniyah
  9. Right Or Wrong (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert) – Shy Glizzy
  10. Split It (Feat. Moneybagg Yo) – Doe Boy
  11. Swag – YG
  12. Jobs – City Girls
  13. RNB (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Young Dolph
  14. Lil Top – NBA Youngboy
  15. Popstar (Feat. Drake) – DJ Khaled
  16. Greece (Feat. Drake) – DJ Khaled
  17. D4L (Feat. Future x Young Thug) – Drake
  18. Soul Food II – Logic
  19. Everything – Kenny Iko
  20. Ride Or Die – SNF JT
  21. Girls In The Hood – Megan Thee Stallion
  22. Tap In – Saweetie
  23. BYGPW (Colors) – Wale
  24. End Of The Earth (Feat. Manny Wellz) – Matt McGhee
  25. The Woo (Feat. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch) – Pop Smoke
  26. Old Streets – 2KBABY
  27. Prospect (Feat. Lil Baby) – Iann Dior
  28. Diana (Remix) (Feat. King Combs & Calboy) – Pop Smoke
