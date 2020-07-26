[7/26] DJ Freeez’s “New Before 2”

SATURDAY NIGHTS 1-2AM
- BUSSIT – Dreamville with Ari Lennox
- Put In Work (Feat. Chris Brown) – Jacquees
- Entanglements (Feat. Rick Ross) – August Alsina
- Hollup (Feat. Moneybagg Yo) – 3OHBLACK
- Weak – Flo Milli
- Then Leave – Beatking
- Do To Me – H.E.R.
- Indecisive (Feat. Lil Dude) – Miss Kaniyah
- Right Or Wrong (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert) – Shy Glizzy
- Split It (Feat. Moneybagg Yo) – Doe Boy
- Swag – YG
- Jobs – City Girls
- RNB (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion) – Young Dolph
- Lil Top – NBA Youngboy
- Popstar (Feat. Drake) – DJ Khaled
- Greece (Feat. Drake) – DJ Khaled
- D4L (Feat. Future x Young Thug) – Drake
- Soul Food II – Logic
- Everything – Kenny Iko
- Ride Or Die – SNF JT
- Girls In The Hood – Megan Thee Stallion
- Tap In – Saweetie
- BYGPW (Colors) – Wale
- End Of The Earth (Feat. Manny Wellz) – Matt McGhee
- The Woo (Feat. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch) – Pop Smoke
- Old Streets – 2KBABY
- Prospect (Feat. Lil Baby) – Iann Dior
- Diana (Remix) (Feat. King Combs & Calboy) – Pop Smoke
