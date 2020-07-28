YG Details 2020 Police Raid, Kanye West’s Presidential Run & Picks Meek Mill For Hypothetical VERZUZ Challenge [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

YG checked in from his home with The Morning Hustle from his house out in sunny California to give us an update on quarantine life, new music release and much more. We talk about his 2020 releases like “Swag” and “FTP (F**k The Police)”, which he dropped in an effort to let the people know how he feels by any means necessary during the George Floyd protests.

While talking about the protests and police brutality, he goes into detail about what happened in the start of 2020 right before the Grammy’s when police raided his home. Growing up in L.A., he tells us that this type of treatment is something he dealt with regularly.

“It’s a sad thing, that activity became normal to us, we been dealing with that for a long time. It’s sad to say, when you black, you feel like that’s what comes with being black, it’s normal.” Share

Around the 12:00 minute mark, we were discussing possible artists to include on his remix for “FTP”, Kanye West‘s name was brought up. YG brought up the question, “Who are y’all voting for, Kanye, Trump or Biden?” In a previous interview a few weeks ago, it seem YG threw he support around an early Kanye presidential run. He expresses how he feels now after the past few weeks of events that have occurred around YE. We cover a range of topics from the negatives of all the candidates, and regardless who is in office, YG still feels like nothing will change.

Before wrapping up, he teases an upcoming exclusive shoe collaboration and gives us a small sneak peak of what to expect, and goes into detail about some business opportunities he has in the works as well as why we should check out his new artists on his 400 music label, and since the VERZUZ battles continue to draw huge numbers, we wanted to find out who he wanted to battle. In the past he’s mentioned the possibility of a battle against Tyga, but when asked who he would choose as an opponent if the artist had to come from the east coast, he breaks down why he thinks Meek Mill would be the best battle.

