CLOSE
Jackie Paige
HomeJackie Paige

Rihanna Will Not Be Rushed Into Dropping Next Album

It has been four years since Rihanna dropped her last project, so when is she going to give fans new music? The beauty mogul sat down with Access Online to discuss Fenty Beauty and new music.

“I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s going to come out,” Rihanna said. “And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it.”

 

Do you think Rihanna will drop her upcoming project this year?

Anti , Entertainment Tonight , Fenty Beauty , rihanna

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated July 13th)
Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets
55 photos
More From KYSDC
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close